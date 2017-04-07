CQU's rise to the top continues

OUR university is in the World's Top 100 Young Universities by the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings, claiming a spot at number 90.

This is a significant leap forward for CQUniversity, having been ranked just outside the top 100 last year.

The Young University Rankings, previously known as the THE 150 Under 50 Rankings, have now been extended to include 200 institutions under 50 years of age. They apply the same performance indicators as the overall THE World University Rankings, with young universities measured on their teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

CQU's ranking this year makes it one of only four Queensland-based universities and the only member of the Regional Universities Network to be included in the top 100.

CQUniversity's Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Scott Bowman, welcomed the latest rankings news by saying that CQUniversity's reputation is continuing to increase thanks to the University placing a strong focus on engagement, research, social innovation, learning and teaching, and the student experience.

"CQUniversity is a university like no other and in recent years we have placed a strong strategic focus on growing our engagement and research agendas and involving our communities and industries in everything we do.

"We have invested heavily in improving all of our offerings and because of this we have been able to continuously improve our reputation, not just locally but on an international scale.

"This truly is an incredible achievement and one that everyone connected to the University should be very proud of.”

Despite the prestige of the ranking, Professor Bowman made it clear that CQUniversity would continue to be Australia's most inclusive university.

"CQUniversity always has been, and always will be, a university that provides opportunities for everyone.

"We are proud to embrace people from all backgrounds and the diversity in our program offerings, flexible delivery methods and national reach, are what set us apart from the rest.”

This latest achievement for CQUniversity also comes on the back of it being recognised as a leading university by the international QS World Rankings system, and as one of the world's top 500 universities in the Times Higher Education 2016 World Rankings - officially placing it within the top two percent of universities worldwide.

The uni is also celebrating 25 years since being granted full university status.