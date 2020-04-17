CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

WITH nearly 50 years of distance education, CQUniversity has embraced the need for online learning amid the pandemic and has expanded its online cohort.

The latest social distancing restrictions made face-to-face study nearly impossible for CQUniversity so all students enrolled in on-campus units have been transitioned to online mode.

Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp said the university’s history of flexible learning allowed the process to be streamlined.

“CQUniversity is an industry leader in online education, and we are well placed to provide quality online services to all our students,” Prof Klomp said. .

“In fact, we have been delivering distance education offerings for almost five decades.”

Prof Klomp said the well-established experience in online teaching allowed CQU to continue to offer a wide range of courses for the semester two intake as planned.

In the online mode, CQU students can join lectures live or watch later.

Students can access course materials and resources from their computer or smartphone, and can connect with other students and teaching staff online.

CQUniversity Bachelor of Digital Media student Kaitlyn Withoos said her transition to online study due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been relatively easy.

“I still have online conferences with my lecturers at the same time as I would have face-to-face on campus,” Ms Withoos said.

“This makes it easy for scheduling.”

Ms Withoos said her degree already had online components so the switch to 100 per cent online was straightforward.

“I was already doing creative writing online, so it was no problem to slide into the other online courses,” she said.

“In the future, it will be easy to communicate with our teachers during assessment periods and we can also communicate with the other students in both our class and the unit.”