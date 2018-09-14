Menu
CQUniversity Bundaberg's Bundaberg's new Associate Vice-Chancellor Luke Sinclair.
News

CQU's new Bundy boss details plans for growth

14th Sep 2018 12:26 PM
CQUNIVERSITY Bundaberg's new Associate Vice-Chancellor, Luke Sinclair, has officially settled into his new role leading the local campus.

Mr Sinclair was appointed to the role earlier this year and recently relocated his young family to the region from Rockhampton.

He replaces previous AVC Professor Andy Bridges, who had led the campus for four years.

Mr Sinclair said he was excited about the new career challenge and working with local students, community members and industry to boost opportunities for education, training, research and employment in the region.

"This is a new and exciting role for me and I have so far enjoyed getting out and about in the local community to meet with several key stakeholders and understand what their needs are when it comes to their local university,” Mr Sinclair said.

"Having worked for the university for a number of years, I am very aware of how important our campuses are to the local community and how we must continually work with them to ensure everything we do is informed by the current and future needs of our regions.”

Going forward, Mr Sinclair said there were a number of opportunities for the university to grow in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Burnett.

"There are a number of exciting things on the horizon for the Bundaberg campus including growing our on-campus vocational education offerings, collaborating more with industry on research projects and of course increasing our student numbers.

"There is also the potential to establish a medical school in conjunction with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services which would have a far-reaching positive impact for our region.”

