CQUniversity ranked best university for social equity

Central Queensland University are committed to opening doors and pathways to students of all backgrounds.

The regional university was yesterday announced in the Good Universities Guide (GUG) as the country’s top uni for ‘social equity’ with 40% of students enrolled at the tertiary school, from low socio-economic or disadvantaged backgrounds.

CQUniversity’s vice-chancellor and president professor Nick Klomp said the results were a reflection of the support offered to students throughout their education journey.

“CQUniversity has become a beacon for removing participation barriers to world-class training and education, particularly among under-represented groups and under-serviced communities, and today’s GUG rankings really honours and cements that vision,” Professor Klomp said.

“We don’t just open CQUniversity’s doors to students who have really diverse backgrounds and learning experiences, we also ensure they have every support available for them to thrive.”

In addition to securing this impressive title, GUG also awarded the education institution five stars for employment and pay opportunities. The results revealed 80% of CQUniversity graduates have secured full-time employment and on average earn $64,600 in their first role upon obtaining qualifications.

The starting salary figure is above the average of $60,000, placing CQUniversity as one of Australia’s top three universities for graduate employmency and top five institutions for graduate earnings.

GUG also rated the university with an incredible five star rating for the student support category.

“It’s great to see our students have given a resounding thumbs up to the student supports we have in place, alongside our great learning and teaching,” Professor Klump said.

“That supportive environment pays dividends when our students graduate with job-ready skills and real confidence; and as the results show, our graduates continue to be in-demand and are attracting above-average employment and salary.”

Professor Klump said the university would continue working towards delivering the best possible results and outcomes for students.

To view the full list, visit https://bit.ly/2naoU5Q.