CQUniversity Bundaberg inspires future social innovators

MORE than 200 Year 9 school students immersed themselves in the principles of social entrepreneurship at a conference held at the CQUniversity Bundaberg last Friday.

The CQUniversity/IMPACT Schools Social Entrepreneurship featured leading social entrepreneurs and change-makers from across the region, who shared their advice on leading social change.

Participants also worked in teams throughout the day to design and pitch an innovative and impactful social enterprise solution that would address a pressing social problem.

Some of the ideas pitched included a fold-up shopping trolley, dental health programs for the homeless, a community farm and café to provide training and employment to the unemployed.

Event co-organiser, Melissa Nunn from CQUniversity said that there was a lot of enthusiasm within the group, to work together and brainstorm ideas for social enterprises that would benefit their communities.

"We were thrilled to see so much passion among the event participants, to design solutions that would benefit their community and help to overcome disadvantage within the local region,” she said.

"All of the event organisers were extremely impressed by the ideas that emerged from today.

"It's great to see that young people within the Wide Bay are committed to making a difference and creating positive social change.”

This is the first event of its kind to be held in the region, specifically for high school students.