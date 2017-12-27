CQUniversity to ban smoking on all Australian campuses

SMOKING BAN: Smokers will no longer be able to light up on CQUniversity campuses.

SMOKING BAN: Smokers will no longer be able to light up on CQUniversity campuses. Mike Richards GLA030917CQUO

CQUNIVERSITY campuses across Australia will enforce a complete ban on smoking from January 1.

The policy will apply to all students, staff and visitors at the university's 23 facilities, which include the Gladstone Marina and Derby St campuses as well as campuses in Bundaberg, Cairns, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Noosa.

The move follows a recommendation by Queensland Health to ban smoking at all education and health facilities across the state, though CQUniversity is one of the first to implement the policy.

Vice-Chancellor and president Professor Scott Bowman said a survey of staff and students' smoking habits was conducted before the announcement.

"The survey results clearly showed that a large portion of CQUniversity's community are non-smokers, and more importantly that they were supportive of a smoking ban," Prof Bowman said.

"In turn it was a no-brainer for CQUniversity to adopt Queensland Health's recommendation.

"Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death and disease in Australia and is responsible for a number of chronic health issues such as cancer, artery damage, heart disease, high blood pressure and many others."

Prof Bowman said the university understood the policy would affect some staff and students more than others, and that it could be extremely difficult to quit.

"As a result we will be providing our staff and students who are smokers with information, resources and support to quit the habit," he said.

"Our Allied Health team is very supportive of the move and look forward to seeing improved community health and wellbeing as a result.

"We want our staff, students and alumni to be healthy and able to enjoy clean air when on our campuses."

A CQUniversity spokesman said there would be "plenty of signage" across campuses informing people of the policy.

All universities in Queensland are set to adopt the no-smoking policy by World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2018.