CQUni offer childcare courses on campus for Bundy students

BUNDABERG students wanting to study childcare will soon have the option to do so at the CQUniversity campus right here in the Rum City.

For the first time ever, CQUni are set to offer a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care.

A Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care will also be offered on campus.

This is in addition to the existing mixed mode study option.

Early chilhood teacher Jasmine Jeffrey said the courses would equip students with essential skills required for the role, while offering an interactive learning experience.

"The certificate course teaches students how to use individual children's profiles to plan activities, and provide care and education to children, as well as the skills needed to facilitate leisure and play,” Ms Jeffrey said.

"The diploma course will equip students with the ability to plan, implement and manage early childhood programs in accordance with the National Quality Framework, regulations and duty of care requirements.

"Students will develop relationships and build community with their study counterparts and academics; learn to keep a consistent study schedule, and have their questions answered in real-time.”

Students studying the diploma will attend an on-campus class each Tuesday from 9am to 3pm.

Certificate students will attend each Thursday, with both courses also including one day a week of vocational placement.

After completing the course, students will then have the option to study a higher level degree qualification.

"The diploma units are embedded in CQUniversity's Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) course, therefore, graduates will be credited approximately one year of their bachelor study. This course is recommended for those looking to advance their skill set to become an industry coordinator or educator,” she said.

To find out more about the course head online to www.cqu.edu.au.