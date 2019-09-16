CQUni named state’s best large training provider

TOP OF CLASS: CQUni Provost Professor Helen Huntly and Vice-Chancellor of VET Operations Growth Peter Heilbuth with the university's award.

TOP OF CLASS: CQUni Provost Professor Helen Huntly and Vice-Chancellor of VET Operations Growth Peter Heilbuth with the university's award.

CQUniversity says its status as a leader in vocational education and training has been cemented after it was named Large Training Provider of the Year at the 2019 Queensland Training Awards.

CQUni received the accolade at the awards presentation at the Brisbane Convention Centre on Saturday.

Vice-chancellor and president professor Nick Klomp said the award was confirmation that “as Queensland’s only dual sector university, CQUniversity is delivering vocational education and training that is high quality and relevant — to communities, employers and industry.”

“This award solidifies CQUniversity’s reputation as a leader in the provision of vocational education and training, not just in the Central Queensland region, or even Queensland, but across the nation,” Prof Klomp said.

“This is an acknowledgment for all the years of hard work by our staff and it’s a recognition that is well deserved.”

In its award submission, CQUniversity highlighted its achievements as a dual sector university delivering quality VET training, including an 82 per cent completion rate for units of competency in 2018, consistently high student and employer satisfaction ratings and the implementation of its 10-point plan to revitalise vocational education to meet industry and community demand.

The success of specific training projects, including the VET in Schools program and business training program with Papua New Guinea, were also highlighted.

Congratulations CQUniversity Australia, our Large Training Provider of the Year. Reaching out to students through a... Posted by Skills for Queensland on Saturday, 14 September 2019

Other finalists in the Large Training Provider of the Year category included TAFE Queensland and the Australian Trade Training College Limited.

Vice-chancellor for VET operations and growth Peter Heilbuth said the award was a fitting recognition of the hard work of CQUniversity staff.

“It is fitting recognition of the ongoing, excellent work of our CQUni TAFE teachers and professional staff who support and prepare our region’s students for a better future through vocational education,” Mr Heilbuth said.

“Vocational education is the bedrock of regional communities, and CQUniversity is exceptionally proud to be Queensland’s only dual sector university, delivering excellent outcomes for Central Queensland region’s students and employers,” he said.

“We will now continue to the national finals where CQUniversity will compete against each state’s best large VET training provider.”

In a social media post congratulating CQUni, Skills for Queensland praised the organisation for its inclusiveness.

“Reaching out to students through a variety of VET pathways, courses and delivery modes, CQUniversity enables people from diverse regional backgrounds and locations to access quality vocational education.”