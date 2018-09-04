CQUni graduate inducted into international role

CQUni Mackay Chiropractic students Henry Jackson, Lauren Ashley, Fraser McClymont, Lauren Hunter, Connor Stuart and April Kimber took part in the 40th annual World Chiropractic Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

CQUNI Master of Chiropractic graduate Fraser McClymont has been named Vice President of the World Congress of Chiropractic Students (WCCS) for 2018-2019.

Fraser was inducted into the prestigious position in the presence of 100 international Chiropractic students - including five from CQUni Mackay at the 40th annual WCCS conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Being part of a world-wide organisation is both professionally and personally rewarding. The learning and career opportunities are endless and the travel opportunities are an obvious added bonus," he said.

This is the second WCCS conference Fraser has attended; last year he and fellow Chiropractic student Lauren Hunter (now a Masters student) spent two weeks in California at the 2017 conference.

Lauren, along with fellow CQUni Mackay Chiropractic students April Kimber, Henry Jackson, Lauren Ashley and Connor Stuart attended the 2018 event.

"Never in our wildest dreams did it occur to us that our field of study would provide a gateway to world travel as well as access to global professional advancement opportunities," Lauren said.

"Excitingly, our CQUni Mackay contingent of six made up the greatest number of delegates from the Western Pacific region," she added.

Conference highlights included presentations from international students and professionals including Dr Chris Yelverton - Head of the Chiropractic Department at the University of Johannesburg; and Chiropractic Association presidents Dr Catherine Quinn (Britain) and Dr Kendrah Da Silva (South Africa).

"Catherine is an advocate for integrated healthcare and she is passionate about encouraging women in chiropractic," Lauren recalled.

"I'm inspired by the way she works alongside practitioners from other fields to deliver the best care for international football players.

"All guest speakers were incredibly passionate and motivating; it was an honour to hear from each of them."

On a conference day off, the CQUni students spent time giving back to the community; they planted trees and cleaned up the grounds of junior schools in the large township of Alexandra on the outskirts of Johannesburg. They also donated reading books they'd brought with them on the plane to the schools.

"All of the inhabitants of Alexandra are extremely poor and to see how our small contributions helped them so much was a real eye-opener," Lauren said.

"We made many lifelong friendships with other like-minded, passionate students on this trip; hopefully we'll see many of them again at next year's event.

The 2019 WCCS conference will be held in Brisbane.

CQUni Head of Chiropractic, Associate Professor Barry Draper, said the 2019 conference was tipped to attract about 120 visitors from across 30 WCCS chapters worldwide.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our CQUni Chiropractic students; it will provide an incredible world-standard learning opportunity, and could potentially also allow us to showcase our university's Chiropractic facilities to an international audience."

CQUni Chiropractic students interested in joining the WCCS are encouraged to email: Lauren Hunter on lauren.hunter@cqumail.com (Mackay), and Ben Taylor on ben.taylor@cqumail.com (Sydney).