CQUni graduate building a strong future in Bundaberg

MOVING UP: CQUniversity graduate Ben Brown is only 23 and has been working as an engineer for more than two years, and just bought a home.

MOVING UP: CQUniversity graduate Ben Brown is only 23 and has been working as an engineer for more than two years, and just bought a home. Katie Hall

BEN Brown is just 23 and already he has accomplished what most people are lucky do to before their late 30s.

The young Bundy man graduated high school in 2012 and in 2013 began his Bachelor of Engineering degree at CQUniversity.

He has been working at RMA Engineering for two-and-a-half years.

Ben said the most rewarding part of engineering was that each day was different.

"It's always been an interest of mine,” Ben said.

"It's a combination of finance and other stuff, project management and all that.

"Engineering encompasses all of that, it's structured, which is nice.”

Ben said he'd been doing a lot of project management work lately, and was working on the Bundaberg streetscape.

Through the work experience he had completed in the past, and by working a full-time job, he was able to buy a house several months ago.

"I got a house about five months ago now - and working here and through uni we did a six-month placement through council which, helped (me) to save up.”

He said students looking to get ahead start should remember everything is flexible.

"There is no set path ... one thing I learnt is that a lot of people don't know what they're getting into straight out of school,” he said.

"Work experience doesn't hurt to fine-tune that.

"Your first choice isn't necessarily the right one.”

He said a recent position as director at Regional Housing was also an exciting new beginning.

RMA Engineering general manager Joe Saunders said it was vital for local businesses to take chances on Bundy's graduates.

"I think it is sometimes hard to attract professionals with a lot of experience to Bundaberg,” Mr Saunders said.

"But we have had really great success with our local graduates and building them up through the organisation.”