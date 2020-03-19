Menu
CQUniversity students will transition to online learning as COVID-19 restrictions tighten.
CQUni coronavirus response means shift to virtual classes

Ashley Pillhofer
19th Mar 2020 7:44 AM
FACE-to-face classes at CQUniversity will cease starting next week.

Despite no official order from the government, the university will transition students to online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp this morning announced students at the university would transition to online delivery for the remainder of Term 1.

The transition away from traditional classes will begin on Monday.

Prof Klomp said the decision was made in the interest of student health and the wellbeing of staff and the wider university community.

"CQUniversity is an industry leader in online education, and we are well placed to provide a quality online service to all our students," Prof Klomp said.

"This call was made to ensure any possible disruption for our students was minimised.

"The current situation is impacting day-to-day life, so it was important to act now to provide some flexibility and certainty for students to continue with their studies."

A statement from the university said anticipation of increased social distancing requirements and tougher restrictions on mass gatherings played a factor in the choice.

The 2020 academic calendar shows Term 1 will run until June 5.

Prof Klomp said the university had been offering distance education for almost 50 years.

"We expect this to be a relatively seamless transition for students and our teaching staff will work with them to provide guidance," he said.

All CQUniversity campuses and facilities such as call centres, libraries and offices will remain open as normal.

