CQUni Bundaberg Campus closes

WIND: The destructive winds set to hit Bundaberg today are already building.

THE Bundaberg campus of the CQUniversity is closed due to the bad weather associated with ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A university spokesman said they made the decision to close the Bundaberg campus due to the worsening weather conditions from Bundaberg south to Brisbane.

The decision has been made due to new forecast information, the closure of state schools in these regions and the likelihood of public transport being disrupted later this afternoon.

The university will provide further updates on when the campus will re-open when this information is available.