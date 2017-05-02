CQUni boss says changes are 'fair'

CQUNIVERSITY students will face a hike in university fees and must start paying back their loans sooner but CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman says on the whole, the Federal Government's announcements seem quite fair.

Students may have to pay up to $3600 more for a four-year university degree and start paying back their loans as soon as their income reaches $42,000 instead of $55,000, with a 1% repayment rate.

Other key changes include students' share of the cost of their degree increasing from 42% to 46%, with taxpayers forking out a smaller share.

Universities will also be required to contribute to budget repair and will face a 2.5% funding cut next year and in 2019.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham said the package of reforms struck the right balance.

"This fair package will ensure our record levels of investment in higher education drive better results for students and better value for money for taxpayers,” he said.

Prof Bowman said the changes would result in students paying a bit more but they were still able to defer their tuition costs, so hopefully this would not be too much of a deterrence.

"There will be some cuts to funding requiring CQUni to find efficiencies but we have been growing well to become a truly national university and are financially stable enough to do so,” Prof Bowman said.

"On the positive front, it looks as if we will continue to have access to federal funding via the Higher Education Participation and Partnerships Program to help us support students recruited under our 'widening participation' measures.”

Prof Bowman said he hoped the government would favour universities like CQUniversity with a "strong commitment to serving students from rural and regional areas, indigenous students and those from low socio-economic backgrounds”.