CQU set to welcome Chinese study group

STUDY GROUP: Professor Andy Bridges says it's really important CQUniversity engages in inbound and outbound study exchanges. Mike Knott BUN220916CQU3

CQUNIVERSITY'S Bundaberg campus is set to host a study group from China's Guangxi University.

The group of 24 students and three teachers will be based in Bundaberg for two weeks from today to study English and immerse themselves in Australian culture.

Students will spend time in the classroom at the Bundaberg campus while also getting to experience local attractions and industry facilities such as the world-renowned Bundaberg Ginger Beer Factory, agricultural farms and will feature in this weekend's Chinese New Year celebrations with a cultural performance at the Moncrieff.

CQUniversity's associate vice-chancellor for the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region, Professor Andy Bridges, said the annual delegation was an important initiative for both the university and the region.

"As a university it is really important that we engage in inbound and outbound study exchanges,” he said.

"This provides great benefits to the students involved as they get to experience university life in another country and immerse themselves in a different culture.

"It's also a terrific thing for the region economically, with the group staying in local accommodation and supporting local business during their stay.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey echoed Professor Bridges by saying that it was an excellent opportunity for the region to showcase what it has to offer.

"It is really exciting for the Bundaberg region to host this group of international students and to show them how fantastic our region is,” Cr Dempsey said.

The tour will conclude on Friday, March 9, with a graduation ceremony.