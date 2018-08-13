CQU rejects low teaching entry score claims

CLAIM SCRAP: Professor Scott Bowman denies the university had enrolled low score students for the education programs.

CLAIM SCRAP: Professor Scott Bowman denies the university had enrolled low score students for the education programs. Allan Reinikka ROK010518abowman2

CQUNIVERSITY has rubbished claims it enrolled students with worryingly low high school results into its education degrees.

This comes after reports over the weekend claimed the university was among those across the country that allowed students with extremely low Australian Tertiary Entrance Ranks (ATARs) to study teaching.

It was claimed CQUniversity was enrolling students with an ATAR score of 38, which is equivalent to an OP 24, to take part in education programs.

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said the university's education courses required a minimum ATAR rank of 61.85 or an OP 15 - quite a leap from the alleged figures.

Prof Bowman said potential students must meet entry requirements set by the state-based tertiary admissions centres and complete personal essays on their own leadership attributes to be considered for the degrees.

"Along with this, applicants also need to meet the prerequisite subject requirements having studied Maths, Science and English at a passing level in Year 11 and 12, or meet this with equivalent bridging/tertiary study,” Prof Bowman said.

CQUniversity's Bundaberg campus offers a number of education courses.

The data was reported by universities and state tertiary admissions centres to the Federal Department of Education and Training.

While Victoria and NSW have state-wide score requirements for education degrees, Queensland's OP and ATAR cut-offs are determined by each university as long as the students complete the mandatory essays.

Responding to the weekend reports, Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham said the data was quite alarming and has called for an update on lifting teaching standards.

"Schools and families rightly expect the teachers working in our classrooms to be top−notch,” Senator Birmingham said.