CQ's disaster management groups scale back as threat eases

WINDING BACK: Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton, Yeppoon Coast Guard Deputy Commodore Mick O'Connor, SES Local Controller Melanie Howard, Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Jason Thompson, Mayor Bill Ludwig, Livingstone Shire Local Disaster Coordinator David Mazzaferri and Yeppoon Police Sergeant Doug Imhoff at Monday's activation exercise at The Hub. Livingstone Shire Council

THE Rockhampton and Livingstone Disaster Management Groups (LDMG) moved to the "alert" stage yesterday morning.

This followed advice from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services that there are no fires that pose a current threat remaining in the Rockhampton region.

LDMG chair Councillor Tony Williams said that the conditions had improved significantly but the council would continue to closely monitor the ongoing fire situation.

"Thankfully the weekend was uneventful, and the one remaining fire at Stanwell/Kabra remains fully contained," Cr Williams said.

"The LDCC re-opened at 8am Monday to review the situation but closed again at 9am.

"Residents can contact the normal council number with any queries, call SES on 132 500 for help with damaged property, and should always call 000 if there is a threat to life.

"The State Government is also operating their Community Recovery Program, which assists residents affected by disasters.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation, especially with the possible upcoming storm activity, and will be able to 'stand up' again at short notice if required.

"All residents should continue to monitor QFES and weather warnings to ensure they can act quickly if needed."

The whole-of-government Queensland Disaster Management Arrangements are based upon partnerships between the state and local governments.

These partnerships recognise that each level of the disaster management arrangements must work collaboratively to ensure the effective coordination of planning, services, information and resources necessary for comprehensive disaster management.

LDMG chairman Mayor Bill Ludwig said as of 9am Monday the LDMG had reverted back to alert.

"The Local Disaster Coordination Centre, The Hub, will remain established to monitor the current fire weather and Tropical Cyclone Owen," Cr Ludwig said.

"This is a timely reminder to all Livingstone residents to look at your disaster plan.

'If residents would like more information, they're invited to come along to Council's Get Ready, Get Resilient Day - Hub Open Day from 9am to 1pm on December 8.

"Council would like to thank all agencies who provided information and support throughout this time."

There is more information on Community Recovery program online: www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies/queensland-disasters/central-queensland-bushfires-2228-november