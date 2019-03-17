CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects
WITH plans of hitting a target of 50 per cent renewable energy for the state by 2030, Central Queensland is making moves to be the state leading renewable energy generator.
Renewable energy is any source of energy that can be gathered and replenished naturally and used to produce electricity.
Popular ways of creating renewable energy are through wind farms and solar farms, both of which harness natural energy which is then used as a more environmentally friendly form of electricity.
According to the Queensland Government, as a state Queensland is placed to develop a renewable energy industry with 'high-quality renewable resources', something the state has already been investing in and working towards.
Across Central Queensland from Mackay to Gladstone and west, there are 27 solar farm projects (and one wind farm project) either operational, under way or proposed, meaning the region is well on the way to producing almost 4000 megawatts of power.
The construction of these 28 projects will see more than 6000 jobs across the region.
With the unprecedented levels of renewable energy investment, Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the region's focus on renewables would help Queensland's 2030 renewable energy goal.
Statewide large-scale renewable energy projects already operating have a capacity of more than 1300 megawatts and have supported 2700 construction jobs, he said.
"We have a pipeline of more than $2.5 billion worth of projects totalling more than 1200 megawatts yet to come, creating another 1900 construction jobs.
Crediting Queenslanders for taking direct responsibility for the generation of renewable energy, Dr Lynham said more than half a million Queensland households and businesses with solar systems installed.
"This number continues to grow, with a new system being installed in Queensland every 15 minutes," he said.
CQ SOLAR FARMS
Operating
LONGREACH SOLAR FARM
Owner - Canadian Solar (Australia) Pty
Year commissioned - 03/01/2018
Capacity - 15MW
DUNBLANE SOLAR FARM
Entirely privately funded. Built in 11 weeks.
Owner - YD Projects
Year commissioned - 12/01/2017
Capacity - 11MW
EMERALD SOLAR PARK
Telstra has signed a 70 MW PPA with RES Australia for the development of the Emerald Project. Energised on September 14, 2018
Owner - RES Australia
Capacity - 68MW
Status - Operating
Under construction
LILYVALE SOLAR FARM
To be connected to the electricity network via the existing Lilyvale substation.
Owner - FRV Services Australia Pty Ltd
Year Commissioned - N/A
Capacity - 100MW
Proposed
BARCALDINE REMOTE COMMUNITY SOLAR FARM (Stage 2)
50 MWDC. Likely about 40 MWAC
Owner - Barcaldine Remote Community Solar Farm Capacity - 40MW
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS
Owner - RES Australia
Capacity - 90MW
GREGORY SOLAR FARM
Owner - Renewable Energy Developments
Capacity - 215MW
TIERI SOLAR FARM
Development approval for the 96MW solar farm has was received in May 2017.
Owner - FRV Services Australia Pty Ltd
Capacity - 77MW
CRINUM CREEK SOLAR FARM
Owner - Adani Australia
Capacity - 100MW
BLACKWATER SOLAR FARM
Owner - Renewable Energy Developments
Capacity - 150MW
COMET SOLAR FARM
Owner - Hadstone Energy
Capacity - 235MW
BLUFF SOLAR FARM
Owner - Infigen Energy
Capacity - 100MW
DINGO SOLAR FARM
DA application submitted 27 June 2017
Owner - ESCO Pacific
Capacity - 85MW
BARALABA SOLAR FARM
Owner - FRV Services Australia Pty Ltd
Capacity - 92MW
MOURA SOLAR FARM
Owner - ESCO Pacific
Capacity - 110KW
BOULDERCOMBE SOLAR FARM
Owner - Eco Energy World
Capacity - 200MW
RAGLAN SOLAR FARM
Owner - Eco Energy World
Capacity - 350MW
GLADSTONE ABATTOIR SOLAR FARM
Owner - Asia Pacific Agri-corp
Capacity - 78MW
RODDS BAY SOLAR FARM
Being financed by Wirsol Development application submitted March 2, 2018
Owner - Renew Estate
Capacity - 250KW