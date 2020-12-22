Menu
The Callide Timber Reserve. Picture: Google Maps.
Environment

CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

Timothy Cox
21st Dec 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Callide Coal Mine operator Batchfire has invited Gaangalu Nation People to attend a meeting in Rockhampton regarding a proposed Indigenous Land Use Agreement near Biloela.

Batchfire is seeking to secure part of the Callide Timber Reserve as an environmental offset area for its Boundary Hill South project, part of the Callide Coal Mine.

The company last week issued a public notice for an authorisation meeting to be attended by Gaangalu Nation People, the native title claimants of the entire reserve north-east of Biloela.

The notice said the purpose of the meeting is to "authorise the Proposed ILUA which will give consent to all future acts necessary for, and incidental to the conversion of all or part of the timber reserve, the surrender of native title, the grant of all or part of the ILUA Area as freehold tenure, and to enable part of the ILUA Area to be utilised as a biodiversity offset area".

The authorisation meeting will be held on January 30, 2021 at the Leichhardt Hotel from 10am to 5pm.

Registration is required to attend.

Environmental offsets are used by industries to balance damage done to wildlife in the course of their work.

Batchfire's Boundary Hill South project requires offsets for the loss of 266 hectares of squatter pigeon habitat and 257 hectares of koala habitat.

batchfire resources callide coal mine
