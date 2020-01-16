CQ man on parole despite sickening stash of child porn

17/04/2009: 17/04/2009: child porn - generic of hands on computer laptop keybord with a photograph of a young child on the screen re: Child sex exploitation. Pic. Supplied MM318424 Pic. Supplied MM318424

FORTY per cent of a Central Queensland man's child porn stash was made up of material of the worst two categories on child exploitation material.

Timothy Spencer Morley, 35, pleaded guilty in ­Rockhampton District Court on January 15 to one count of possessing CEM.

Crown Prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said police searched Morley's Calliope home on September 21, 2018.

She said they located three devices, including a laptop and ipad, containing 631 CEM files.

Ms Lawrence said 233 ­images and 153 videos were category one type and 184 were category four and five.

Category one material is images depicting nudity or erotic posing with no sexual activity.

Category four is images of penetrative sexual activity ­between adult(s) and child(ren).

Category five is material involving sadism or bestiality.

Ms Lawrence said the children in the material Morley ­possessed were toddlers to teenage girls.

She said Morley initially denied having downloaded the material but eventually admitted and told police he found the material "sexually exciting".

"There was a 36 minute odd long video that showed a child engaging in bestiality," Ms Lawrence said.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client, a qualified automotive mechanic working in the mines, was supported by his wife and mother in court.

He said Morley had a "somewhat prejudice upbringing", having no contact with his biological father and his mother separating from his stepfather when he was 10 years old.

Judge Michael Burnett said the amount of CEM indicated Morley had been downloading it for some time.

He said it was in the community's interest to encourage Morley's rehabilitation.

Judge Burnett ordered Morley to an 18-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for three years.