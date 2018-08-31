CQ man gathered child porn images, videos over five years

A 24-YEAR-OLD Biloela man has received a suspended jail sentence for child pornography offences committed over five years.

Michael David Watson pleaded guilty on Monday to one charge of possessing child pornography and one of producing child pornography after police found 2195 images and videos on his computer in May 2017.

The offending period was between January 19, 2012, and May 24, 2017.

Descriptions of videos and images found on Watson's computer read out by Judge Michael Burnett involved babies, young girls, dogs and adults.

"It is most troubling to see about 800 of the images are in the categories two to six (sexual activity involving children to sadism and bestiality)," Judge Burnett said.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides said police also found 16 emails from two different accounts Watson used.

She said they contained information showing Watson had sent emails to other child porn distributors seeking more content and attached images to the emails, distributing about 100 images in total.

Ms Mahlouzarides said Watson made admissions to police that he sought images of girls as young as eight years old.

Defence barrister Tom Polley presented the court with a psychiatrist report discussing Watson's severe anxiety disorder diagnosis, but no paedophilia traits.

Mr Polley said Watson, who was working at a meatworks, had a three-year unemployment period where he abused alcohol and was socially isolated.

Since his diagnosis and treatment, Watson had lost 36 kilograms and become more motivated with his studies.

Judge Burnett ordered Watson to a two-year prison term, wholly suspended and operational for four years; along with a two-year probation order and 200 hours of community service.