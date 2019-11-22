Menu
Emerald's Maraboon Tavern.
News

REVEALED: CQ pubs named best in Queensland

Kristen Booth
20th Nov 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Nov 2019 2:06 PM
TWO Central Queensland venues have been recognised as some of the best country pubs across the state.

Emerald's Maraboon Tavern and Barcaldine's Shakespeare Hotel have been highly recommended to visitors who are looking to head to the region, through the Qantas-compiled list of top Queensland pubs.

The two Central Queensland pubs were among a list of 21 across the state, including The Court House Hotel, Port Douglas, and The Imperial Hotel, Eumundi.

Maraboon Tavern general manager Matt Michael said, as a venue, they were honoured to be recognised out of the hundreds of pubs across Queensland.

"It's an outstanding achievement," he said.

"It really goes to show the quality of the establishment we have here.

"The staff put in a huge effort whenever they are at work, and its paid off.

"We've had some big redevelopments here recently and the facilities here are certainly deserving of acknowledgment."

Mr Michael said it ultimately came down to the support of the community that allowed them to continue to grow as a business.

The Maraboon Tavern is currently expanding and inviting new applicants to join the team.

Mr Michael said they were looking for staff older than 18 years of age to work in the bar, kitchen, front of house and in the gaming room.

Send expressions of interest to Mr Michael by email to general.manager@maraboontavern.com.au or drop of your application at the hotel.

Central Queensland News

