CQ Bruce Hwy hazard: Fires break out as trailer ablaze

FILE PHOTO: Several fires have broken out along the Bruce Hwy after a trailer caught alight.
FILE PHOTO: Several fires have broken out along the Bruce Hwy after a trailer caught alight. David Nielsen
Amber Hooker
by

FIRES have started along the Bruce Hwy after a driver continued to travel north after his trailer caught alight this morning.

The Queensland Police Service remain on scene near Miram Vale after they were called about 3am to assist the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

It is understood one north-bound land remains closed as of 8am as debris from the trailer are scattered on the stretch, causing a hazard and puncturing the tyres of other vehicles.

A QFES spokesman said a tanker arrived on scene soon after the initial call out to find a 4WD with a trailer on fire attached.

Firefighters in breathing apparatuses battled the trailer fire until about 4am, before they moved on to at least two spot fires which had broken out as a result.

"They don't report the car was alight or any vehicles involved in a crash," the QFES spokesman said.

"It caused spot fires as it's been travelling on the highway.

"So they have worked on getting the fire and trailer out, made the area safe and proceeded to locate spot fires as a result of that trailer fire and then extinguished those."

A QPS spokeswoman said police assisted the QFES, who were in a "difficult position on the road".

Police officers remained on scene as of 8am.

The spokeswoman said only one driver was in the vehicle at the time, and police would investigate the incident.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
