Coyne to battle the best in overseas test

TENPIN BOWLING: Bundaberg's Kaleb Coyne hopes his recent form achieved with a new coach can continue as he heads overseas.

The talented teenager will head to Malaysia next week to compete in the Milo Storm under-22 international junior all-stars bowling championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Coyne will compete against some of the best ten-pin bowlers in the world and will represent Queensland with eight other players.

If he performs well individually he could also compete in the Masters event, in juniors and open, that will be held later in the tournament.

"They just put out an expression of interest and I applied,” he said.

"They make the selections off all of that and I got selected as one of nine juniors to go over this time.”

But Coyne admits getting over there has been tough.

He had to raise funds through fundraising and sponsorships just to have a chance to play at the tournament.

The 18-year-old has been raising funds since August but was able to get enough money to go on the trip.

"There are a little bit of nerves but I have one person (in the team) who has gone before and will be there the whole time,” Coyne said.

"So I'll be fine.”

He's also confident after recent success with a new coach.

Since getting him earlier this season he has won three events including the Bundaberg Junior Open Masters last weekend.

"Hopefully I can make moves and do stuff faster than everyone else,” he said.

"I hope to stay in the pocket so I can strike more than everyone else.”

Coyne said after the event he will compete in the Australian youth series and try to be selected for the world youth team.

He competes at the all-stars bowling event from November 27 to December 9.