Coyne joins mate to bowl the perfect game

TENPIN BOWLING: "I needed to prove to myself again I can bowl still.”

Bundaberg's Kaleb Coyne did that in the perfect way last Friday night at the Bundaberg Bowls and Leisure Centre.

The odds of getting a perfect game in tenpin bowling is one every 11,500 games for an average bowler according to a Golf Digest article.

So the odds of two juniors getting that in a week in Bundaberg must be much higher than that.

Coyne last week added his name to the list of those to complete a perfect game, scoring 300 at the centre.

He joined his friend Mitchell Williams who achieved the feat the week before.

"It started like any other game, trying to beat Mitchell, then I don't know, it just happened,” he said. "I felt I did every ball (bowled) pretty well.

"I didn't need any luck. After I got the first in the 10th, I thought I might get this.”

Coyne became the 14th player at the club to do it and also achieved the feat in the same lane as Williams.

"It's a pretty amazing feeling to do it the week after,” he said.

"We've been bowling together all our lives.”

But Coyne admits he didn't feel his form was good enough for it to happen.

He finished 26th at a recent ranked event that was one of the biggest he had competed in this year.

Coyne missed out on Australian selection with the top 24 picked.

"I bowled not too well,” he said.

"So to come out on Friday, not bowl all week and bowl 300 is a big surprise.”

Coyne said the week taught him to relax a bit more with his bowling rather than spend more time practising.

The focus now for him is to get two more perfect games at the Bundaberg Bowl and Leisure centre.

"I want to beat my father to three, who has done it twice before,” he said.

"It's pretty good both of us did it.”

Coyne is now preparing to compete at an event in Rockhampton later this month.