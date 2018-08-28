Cox ends his career on perfect note

RETIRING: Miriam Vale's Glenn Cox gets tackled by a South Kolan player during the final. The game is likely to be his last.

LEAGUE: "To be out here and go out a winner at home in a grand final with these young fellas is fantastic, a good way to end a career.”

If it wasn't for Miriam Vale life member and player Glenn Cox, the Magpies might not have even come close to winning on Sunday.

Cox was one of the key figures that helped resurrect the Pies and get the club back in the Northern Districts Rugby League this season after they were part of the combined Northern Force last year.

He came out of retirement as well to make sure the side had enough numbers to get through most weeks.

Now, he has another premiership after helping the side beat South Kolan 18-12 in the final.

"We were struggling to get a side at the start of the year,” he said.

"I really pushed hard to keep it going.

"We really wanted to make it work and we rallied the troops and we got here, we're premiers.”

But the side and Cox had to overcome plenty of adversity to get there during the season that saw them lose once.

"I broke my foot earlier this year in an accident and I just came back at the end of the year,” he said.

"It's been extremely hard. We only had a full complement (17 players) for one game.

"It's been tough, the boys rallied together, so we'll lap it up.”

So is this really the last season we will see Cox put on the boots?

"Yeah mate,” he said.

"I'd need to get a doctor's certificate if I went again and I'm not up for it.”

Cox is expected to be joined by at least half a dozen players with Miriam Vale coach Mitch Brennan confirming a few will finish their career with the win on Sunday.