Constable Sam Nabaa showing off his makeshift fence repair.
News

Cows moo-ved along from road

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
13th Mar 2020 5:20 PM
AFTER being called out to move cows off the road Constable Sam Nabaa put his fence building skills to the test.

Earlier in the week, Constable Nabaa and Constable Rohin Power responded to a call from the public about cows being on the road.

Further investigation revealed that a fallen tree had damaged a fence, providing an opportunity for cows to make their escape.

After the officers wrangled the three bovine escapees and got them back behind the line, Constable Nabaa (pictured) tried his hand at some quick impromptu fence repairs.

In response to Constable Nabaa’s efforts Bundaberg police told him, “although you’re a legend-dairy officer, Constable Nabaa, we don’t think fencing is for you”.

bundaberg police cows on road road hazard
Bundaberg News Mail

