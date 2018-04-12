Menu
CRASH: Multiple cows have died on the New England Highway.
CRASH: Multiple cows have died on the New England Highway. Geordi Offord
Cows die after being hit by cars on Southern Downs

Elyse Wurm
12th Apr 2018 6:28 AM

MULTIPLE cows have reportedly died after they escaped onto the New England Highway this morning and were hit by cars.

The road is reportedly open at the scene about 3km north of Allora but police have advised motorists to drive with caution as emergency services remain on scene.

Numerous cars reportedly hit the animals, while other cars came close to striking them.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services said no people had been harmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.37am.

