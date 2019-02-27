Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Letters to the Editor

'Cows being slaughtered': Tragic reality of milk price wars

25th Sep 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I HAVE just heard a radio interview with a good, hard-working family who has been forced to send their highly productive dairy cows to be slaughtered, a heart-rending solution.

Why? Obviously the prolonged drought with little pasture left and the high prce for fodder has a substantial impact, but the very low price paid by supermarkets is the major blow.

Supermarkets determine the price, which means dairy farming is becoming unsustainable.

I believe most customers would be prepared to pay an increased price for milk if it was passed onto the farmer. Perhaps supermarket managers and buyers should go to the meatworks to see good dairy cows being slaughtered because of their callous behaviour.

BRIAN HENMAN, Toowoomba

More Stories

editors picks letter to the editor milk prices milk price wars supermarket price war
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    CCTV footage of Melbourne Cup day assault emerges

    premium_icon CCTV footage of Melbourne Cup day assault emerges

    News Footage of an assault in the Bundaberg CBD last Melbourne Cup day has emerged.

    Just minutes in a stationary car could kill your dog

    Just minutes in a stationary car could kill your dog

    Pets & Animals Parking in shade and cracking windows doesn't stop danger

    Paradise owner says dam plans won’t change

    premium_icon Paradise owner says dam plans won’t change

    News “I’ll ask the question, I’ll get back to you with their answer and their response,”...