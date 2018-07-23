Kid hit with ‘falcon of the year’: Video

The moment a child is hit in the head during a North Queensland Cowboys match. Picture: Demi Rutland

A CHILD has been hit in the head with the football during a Cowboys match in what has been called the "falcon of the year".

Footage of the unfortunate incident, filmed by Demi-Lee Rutland, has gone viral on social media.

Ms Rutland described it as the "falcon of the year" and said the video was posted with the child's parents permissions.

The falcon now looks set to go down in Cowboys folklore.

It started as a conversion attempt by Johnathan Thurston and the excited home crowd attempted to catch the ball as it successfully flew between the goalposts.

Outstretched hands missed the football and it connected squarely with the young Cowboys supporter's face - a "deadset falcon".

The phrase reportedly originated from rugby league in Australia.

During a Footy Show segment, casual presenter Mario Fenech was introduced by a piece of footage from his playing days showing a ball being passed into his head.

He's known as the "The Maltese Falcon" and after that the "Golden Falcon Award" was awarded to people hit in the head during footy matches.

The boy turns his head after being hit with a “falcon” during the Cowboys game in Townsville. Picture: Demi Rutland

That was later shorted to "falcon".

Despite the conversion, the Cowboys went down at home to the St. George Illawarra Dragons 10-24 on Saturday night.

That win put the Dragons to the top of the NRL Ladder and destroyed any forlorn hopes the Cowboys had of making the top eight.