Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Queensland Cowboys chairman Lawrence Lancini. Picture: Evan Morgan
North Queensland Cowboys chairman Lawrence Lancini. Picture: Evan Morgan
Rugby League

Cowboys search for new CEO

by SAM BIDEY
25th Sep 2018 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE North Queensland Cowboys are keen to "road test" their new commercial structure while assessing applicants for the recently vacated CEO position.

Cowboys chairman Laurence Lancini confirmed to the Bulletin ex-CEO Greg Tonner had only weeks remaining on his contract before resigning on Tuesday and the club now focused on moving forward with a new structural direction,

Mr Lancini said the Cowboys board intended to trial the newly created structure with Jeff Reibel, as acting CEO and Michael Luck as chief operations officer (COO).

"We didn't previously have a COO," Mr Lancini said.

"There's a lot of change in dynamic with how things are happening within the club and with transitioning to the new stadium and a high performance centre.

"The board has decided that we now want to look at a different management structure then we have previously had to go through to this next level."

Mr Lancini said as part of the restructure the club would look to bring in another commercial manager and make an overall assessment of what the club will need to go through the upcoming transition period.

"The next year or so is important… it's very exciting times," Mr Lancini said.

"We are making these structural changes to help improve the club and ensure we stay competitive and sustainable."

This restructure of the commercial side of the club comes as director of football Peter Parr is well underway reviewing the entire football department.

Mr Reibel has declared his interest in turning his acting CEO appointment into a permanent one but he may be set for some stiff competition.

Mr Lancini said the first inquiry about the job he received came through at 9am the morning after Mr Tonner's resignation became public knowledge.

"I have been bombarded with inquiries already," he said.

"That's understandable, it's a high profile role and I think it's a fantastic opportunity for anyone.

"We'd be happy to field as many genuine calls of interest as possible… when you go into a transition period like this and you put someone acting into the role, it gives you plenty of time.

"We want to make the right decision and we want to make sure we have the right structures in place."

Mr Lancini praised Mr Tonner's accomplishments in his time at the Cowboys, noting the 'wonderful job he did with connecting the club to the fans'.

Related Items

Show More
ceo north queensland cowboys nrl townsville

Top Stories

    Man in fatal yacht capsizing heading to Qld

    Man in fatal yacht capsizing heading to Qld

    News The 72-year-old man who died after his sailing boat capsized in rough seas off Sydney was on his way to Bundaberg in Queensland.

    • 25th Sep 2018 7:12 AM
    Sugar puts out call for five new apprentices

    premium_icon Sugar puts out call for five new apprentices

    Business Mill opens applications for next year's intake

    JEWEL: Mayor sends development decision to CEO

    premium_icon JEWEL: Mayor sends development decision to CEO

    Council News Mayor used casting vote to swing decision away from 20m limit

    Bundaberg man on trial for raping child cousin

    premium_icon Bundaberg man on trial for raping child cousin

    Crime 23-year-old says he has never had any sexual interest in children

    Local Partners