Scott reveals unfinished business with Blues

Matt Scott has his sights set on a return to the Origin arena. Picture: Zak Simmonds

MATT Scott hopes he is showing enough to win a Queensland recall despite having been one of the Cowboys exposed in defence by NSW hooker Damien Cook two weeks out from the selection meeting for Origin I.

Scott, 33, played the most recent of his 22 Origin matches for Queensland in 2016 and said he hopes to provide a mostly inexperienced Maroon pack with the brand of leadership Petero Civoniceva showed him as a young player.

South Sydney's second try in a 32-16 win over the Cowboys on Sunday came when Cook accelerated out of dummy-half towards Scott, with backrower Coen Hess unable to adjust to stop the Rabbitohs hooker sending Cameron Murray through a gap.

"A couple of times we got our numbers wrong with our ruck forwards. He (Cook) was quick to recognise that opportunity,'' Scott said.

"He's it got pretty much all at the moment. His speed is a massive factor, but he's learned how to use it and look for space around the ruck.''

Against the in-form Souths forwards, Scott had one of his most productive matches of the season with his hit-ups, powering to 104m, and also making 24 tackles - missing two - in 42 minutes.

North Queensland's home clash with Parramatta on Saturday is another chance for Scott and Hess to win over Queensland coach Kevin Walters, with the Maroons side for Origin I to be chosen on Monday week (subs: May 27).

Scott thinks his insight can help Queensland. Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

"I spoke to Kevin early this season. He said he'd love to have me in the team if I was playing well,'' Scott said.

"I feel I do have a bit of unfinished business there.

"I needed to start the year better than I did last year and I tried to do that, but who knows if it's been good enough or not.

"I look at the effect someone like Petero had on me, coming through, and I'd love to have that same sort of impact on the next generation of Maroons. If I wasn't, there is more than enough experience with Moose (Josh McGuire) on the field and Matt Gillett back to lead them.

"There are, despite what everyone thinks, a lot of young good forwards are coming through (and) Dylan Napa is back now from injury.

"Anyone who has played Origin, I don't think that desire to play again ever leaves you.''

The Queensland veteran hasn’t finished with NSW. Image: Gregg Porteous

Scott said it was too early to know if McGuire will return from a calf injury against the Eels, who are two wins ahead of the Cowboys and in eighth place.

"Calves are tricky injuries and the last thing the club needs to push that (return to the NRL) back for the sake of a bit of Origin fitness,'' Scott said.

"We have to think about him long-term.''

Asked if Parramatta were dangerous as a team motivated to rebound from a 64-10 loss to Melbourne on Saturday, Scott said: "We conceded 30-odd, so hopefully we can (rebound) too.''