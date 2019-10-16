'No crying like last time': Cowardly thug assaults cop

COURT: Steven Kapele Daniel, 25 fronted Roma Magistrates Court, facing charges of public nuisance and obstructing and assaulting a police officer.

A MAN described as a "cowardly thug" by the Magistrate has been sent to prison for 23 months after a verbal argument escalated.

Steven Kapele Daniel, 25 fronted Roma Magistrates Court facing charges of public nuisance and obstructing and assaulting a police officer.

He had been at a football banquet on September 20 with his girlfriend, before going to Subway.

Police were called when Daniel was seen yelling loudly and aggressively at his girlfriend outside the shop.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that at 9.20pm, Roma police attended the street disturbance on McDowall St.

When police arrived a crowd had gathered and traffic was stopped in the middle of the road, with witnesses describing Daniel as "screaming the town down".

The aggression escalated, the court heard, and after police tried to restrain him, he pushed past them while screaming "You won't stop me you dogs".

It wasn't until a police officer presented a taser that he ceased his behaviour.

But his girlfriend then ran at police to interfere, allegedly assaulting one of the officers, punching her in the upper arm which gave Daniel the chance to run away.

As an officer attempted to handcuff his girlfriend, Daniel sprinted back towards them, shoulder charging one of the police officers while yelling "don't you f------- touch my girl."

The court heard the force of the action caused the police officer to lose his balance and cause him immediate pain.

With the assistance of a witness staying in the hotel across the street, they managed to restrain and arrest Daniel.

"It was lucky that there was a person who was ex-military sitting in the hotel opposite, otherwise it could have been much worse," Sgt Whiting said.

Daniel's lawyer told the court the night of the incident, Daniel had been at a football banquet with his girlfriend, before going to Subway.

The court heard Daniel's girlfriend who had been drinking said something to him, which triggered a response and the verbal argument ensued.

Daniel pleaded guilty to all three charges.

"You just can't keep your hands to yourself," Magistrate Blanch said to Daniel as he stepped up to the stand in court on Wednesday.

"No crying or crap like last time. Don't think I've forgotten."

He went on: "He's an absolute nuisance with no respect for police."

"You shoulder charged a police officer, when he couldn't even prepare for your attack," Magistrate Blanch said.

"You've been jailed for like offences. You received 12 months imprisonment in 2016 and six months in 2018.

"The community is sick and tired of incidents like this, it must have been terrifying for them that night."

Daniel was sentenced to six months imprisonment for the public nuisance offence, seven months for obstructing a police officer and ten months for assaulting a police officer.

His parole release date was set for January 30, 2020.

"This will be a specific deterrence to you and a general deterrence for the community," Magistrate Blanch said.

"You're a cowardly thug. That's what you are."