Coward puncher avoids jail; shocks court with $16k SPER debt

David James Marshall, 38, and three friends were in Gayndah's Golden Orange Hotel Motel beer garden on December 6 when, at 11.40am, he inexplicably slugged one of them in the side of the face after becoming "aggressive and irate”, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Tina Bland.

A MAN owing more than $16,000 in unpaid fines has narrowly avoided jail time after coward punching his friend during a morning drinking session.

The victim reported jaw soreness after the incident but declined to make a complaint of assault, the court heard.

This meant Mr Marshall was instead charged with the lesser offence of committing a public nuisance within licensed premises.

"If that person had relayed a complaint of assault against you I would have no hesitation in giving you actual jail today, as it would then be classified as gratuitous violence in a hotel,” Magistrate Terry Duroux said.

The magistrate was shocked to hear Mr Marshall owed the State Penalties Enforcement Registry $16,284.70.

He said he didn't think he had ever seen such "contemptuous disregard” of the court after it was revealed Mr Marshall last made a payment on the debt in 2006.

"You show nothing but contempt. You haven't paid one brass razoo in about 12 years,” Mr Duroux said.

The magistrate took a dim view of Mr Marshall's offending.

"Some poor beggar was in the hotel having a beer, probably enjoying himself, and you've come along and struck them,” he said.

"You and I know one punch can kill, it's reprehensible.

"I represent the community and the community has had enough of this type of violence.”

Mr Marshall was convicted and received a jail term of two months, wholly suspended for two years.

He was also banned from entering all licensed premises in Gayndah for a year.

Mr Marshall claimed this would be no issue as he has given up drinking.