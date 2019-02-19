Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David James Marshall, 38, and three friends were in Gayndah's Golden Orange Hotel Motel beer garden on December 6 when, at 11.40am, he inexplicably slugged one of them in the side of the face after becoming
David James Marshall, 38, and three friends were in Gayndah's Golden Orange Hotel Motel beer garden on December 6 when, at 11.40am, he inexplicably slugged one of them in the side of the face after becoming "aggressive and irate”, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Tina Bland.
Crime

Coward puncher avoids jail; shocks court with $16k SPER debt

by Alex Treacy
19th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN owing more than $16,000 in unpaid fines has narrowly avoided jail time after coward punching his friend during a morning drinking session.

David James Marshall, 38, and three friends were in Gayndah's Golden Orange Hotel Motel beer garden on December 6 when, at 11.40am, he inexplicably slugged one of them in the side of the face after becoming "aggressive and irate”, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Tina Bland.

The victim reported jaw soreness after the incident but declined to make a complaint of assault, the court heard.

This meant Mr Marshall was instead charged with the lesser offence of committing a public nuisance within licensed premises.

"If that person had relayed a complaint of assault against you I would have no hesitation in giving you actual jail today, as it would then be classified as gratuitous violence in a hotel,” Magistrate Terry Duroux said.

The magistrate was shocked to hear Mr Marshall owed the State Penalties Enforcement Registry $16,284.70.

He said he didn't think he had ever seen such "contemptuous disregard” of the court after it was revealed Mr Marshall last made a payment on the debt in 2006.

"You show nothing but contempt. You haven't paid one brass razoo in about 12 years,” Mr Duroux said.

The magistrate took a dim view of Mr Marshall's offending.

"Some poor beggar was in the hotel having a beer, probably enjoying himself, and you've come along and struck them,” he said.

"You and I know one punch can kill, it's reprehensible.

"I represent the community and the community has had enough of this type of violence.”

Mr Marshall was convicted and received a jail term of two months, wholly suspended for two years.

He was also banned from entering all licensed premises in Gayndah for a year.

Mr Marshall claimed this would be no issue as he has given up drinking.

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Most improved OP schools revealed

    premium_icon Most improved OP schools revealed

    Education Schools across Queensland have recorded huge improvements in OP results over the past decade, with our analysis revealing several standout performers.

    • 19th Feb 2019 4:57 AM
    Clive Palmer's plane spotted in Bundy

    premium_icon Clive Palmer's plane spotted in Bundy

    Politics But the big man was not on board

    • 19th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Tobruk operators could face further delays on tourist dives

    premium_icon Tobruk operators could face further delays on tourist dives

    News The region is feeling the effects of Tropical Cyclone Oma

    • 19th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy-born muso back in town to inspire students

    premium_icon Bundy-born muso back in town to inspire students

    News 'It's really good actually talking to kids who have big eyes'

    • 19th Feb 2019 5:00 AM