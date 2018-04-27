Coward punch led to bloody street brawl

A MORANBAH dump truck driver who retaliated after he copped a coward punch has found out the hard way self-defence only goes so far in court.

Gordon James Hinaki faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to affray (fighting in a public place) on New Year's Day, January 1, in front of Moranbah Workers Club.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes said the fight was caught on CCTV footage and witnessed by a number of people.

Hinaki, 54, and a co-accused man were both drinking at the club in separate groups about 2am on New Year's Day when verbal arguments began.

The co-accused man punched a witness "to the head and upper body", before he approached Hinaki and "coward punched him to the right side of the head".

"A fight has then ensued ... it resulted in both parties punching and kicking each other," Ms Hayes said.

Hinaki overpowered the man and began to "kick and stomp" at his head and upper body while he was downed.

Ms Hayes said witnesses rushed to stop Hinaki as he continued to throw strikes.

The same witness who was punched at the beginning of the brawl (and then distanced himself) later told attending police he believed Hinaki "would have killed" the downed man if he was allowed to continue.

When police arrived they found "both defendants covered in blood", and the two were taken separately to Moranbah Hospital by paramedics for treatment. Ms Hayes said the men sustained "significant lacerations and bruising to their head and upper body".

The co-accused man had to have his right ear re-attached, while Hinaki's lip and head was stitched, and three of Hinaki's ribs had been broken.

Hinaki and the other man refused to inform police.

In defence of Hinaki, solicitor Kate Bone, of Beckey, Knight & Elliott, said he responded to an "unprovoked" attack and had limited memory after a possible concussion.

Ms Bone added Hinaki's criminal record was dated and he was a hard-working man who has no issues with alcohol.

The lawyer noted an early plea of guilty and said no families or children had been in the area at the time.

However, Magistrate Mark Nolan said Hinaki "responded appallingly" and allowed the "particularly concerning" matter to escalate.

Hinaki was fined $1000.

The co-accused, not known to Hinaki before the fight, is due in court in May.