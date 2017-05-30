'Coward' jailed over threats to burn down lover's home

A man has faced Bundaberg District Court after subjecting his lover to 14 hours of harassment, including turning up at her home with a jerry can and rag.

AN ANGRY man who threatened to burn down his lover's home then turned up with a petrol jerry can has been blasted for his "cowardly and weak” behaviour by a judge.

Bundaberg man Luis Santana was jailed for two years and six months after he subjected the woman to 14 hours of harassment, bombarding her with nasty texts and threats to kill after she dumped him.

Santana also threatened to post nude photos of the woman on the internet.

Judge Helen Bowskill QC told Santana she hoped the jail sentence would deter him from committing such offences against women.

"It's absolutely disgusting and despicable conduct to treat women this way,” Judge Bowskill said.

"It's revolting, completely unacceptable.”

Santana, 40, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to unlawful stalking with violence, two counts of assault and other offences.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson called him "a serious serial offender”.

She said Santana had previously been sentenced for dangerous drugs and was given 25 days jail for the unlawful stalking of another person.

She said he had been sentenced to four months jail (suspended for 18 months) on unrelated matters, and had committed a public nuisance by verbally abusing a school principal.

Santana appeared in custody after being arrested in October.

Ms Wilson said he became angry after seeing a ute, belonging to a female friend, parked outside his ex's house and began texting her saying: "Who's in the f***ing car... I'll kill the c***”.

Ms Wilson said he loitered outside the woman's house, did a burnout and sent "a bombardment” of text messages.

"He threatened to burn down her house, saying he was heading home to get a jerry can. Another text said he had posted nude photos of her and threatened to f*** her life up,” Ms Wilson said.

"He arrived at her house ... with a jerry can and a rag. (He said) You're f***ing dead. I'm going to burn your house.”

Ms Wilson said the frightened woman pleaded with Santana and he drove off.

However, he threatened her saying she was a "a dog” because she had "called the f***ing dogs.”

Ms Wilson said during one incident Santana pushed the woman to the ground and threw an electric grinder at her.

"It was a campaign of intimidation and harassment, (that lasted) 14 hours ... from 9.30pm to 10am,” Ms Wilson said.

"He went to her house threatening to kill her, burn her house down, run her over in his car.

"It was persistent. She asked him seven times to stop.”

Ms Wilson described Santana as being "a serious serial offender”.

Defence barrister Peter Richards said the only saving grace in the matter was that the offences were done over a short period of time.

Judge Bowskill said she hoped Santana felt disgusted by his actions.

"There is nothing manly treating a woman like this. It's cowardly, weak, it's pathetic.”

Taking into account the seven months Santana had spent in custody, Judge Bowskill set his parole release date for August 23.