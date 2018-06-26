Menu
Cows on the road are a daily danger on the Northern Rivers. Susanna Freymark
Cow killed in crash: Police warning to farmers, drivers

26th Jun 2018 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM

POLICE have urged farmers to ensure their livestock are secure after a cow died following a crash.

Richmond Police District officers and other emergency services were called to Wyrallah Road near Woodburn after a car struck a cow last night.

The car was destroyed but the young driver was uninjured.

Police attended to euthanise the badly injured cow.

"Farmers, please ensure your fences are intact and the gates are shut," the Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"Drivers, when on our country roads at night use extra caution.

"A black cow can seem almost invisible at night until it is too late."

Lismore Northern Star

