Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cow hit by car bounces into second vehicle on remote highway

Tara Miko
by
21st Sep 2018 9:31 AM

THREE people were taken to hospital after two cars collided with the same cow on a remote highway early this morning.

Emergency services reported one car was travelling on the Carnarvon Highway near Injune when it struck a cow about 3am.

The car veered off the highway and collided into a tree as the cow deflected off its bonnet and collided with a second oncoming vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported three people from the scene to Injune Health Service in stable conditions.

One patient transported suffered chest injuries while a second had neck and pelvic injuries.

There was extensive damage reported to both vehicles.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews tasked to the incident left the scene about 5am.

carnarvon highway injune queenland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Half a million dollars to go to nature themed playground

    premium_icon Half a million dollars to go to nature themed playground

    News BUNDABERG children will get an extra present this Christmas with a prominent playground getting a make-over.

    Charges laid on crime spree accused after dramatic manhunt

    premium_icon Charges laid on crime spree accused after dramatic manhunt

    Crime He has been mentioned for the first time in court.

    'I'm burning everything': Mum, girl's alleged horror assault

    premium_icon 'I'm burning everything': Mum, girl's alleged horror assault

    Crime Torture, attempted murder charges laid after 'horror movie' trip

    Batt supports government on electricity law change

    Batt supports government on electricity law change

    Politics Changes to make scheme's solar criteria clearer

    Local Partners