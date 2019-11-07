Cow euthanised after highway crash

A cow has been euthanised after it was hit by a car on Bruce Highway this morning.

The cow was standing in the middle of the road on Bruce Highway when it was hit at 9am this morning.

It occurred 2km from Gin Gin and the cow who was still breathing but badly hurt needed to be euthanised.

Crews from QAS attended to the scene and assessed the female driver, who was not injured but was in shock.

A southbound lane was closed while the Bundaberg Regional Council removed the cow from the road.

The incident comes after a man and horse were killed in a road crash earlier this week.