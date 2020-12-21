Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

COVID scare after kickboxer coughs on court security guard

by Erin Smith
21st Dec 2020 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Roy Danny Ian Chan, 28 pleaded guilty to a number of charges including serious assault, public nuisance and drug offences, in Redcliffe Magistrates Court December17.

The court heard that on August 12, 2020, Chan attended Redcliffe Magistrates Court.

When security officers asked him a number of COVID-19 related questions, that everyone entering the court is required to answer, Chan coughed directly in the face of the security guard, making no attempts to cover his mouth.

 

 

Roy Danny Ian Chan. Photo: FACEBOOK
Roy Danny Ian Chan. Photo: FACEBOOK

 

The court heard security staff had no way of knowing if the man had COVID-19.

The security guard told Chan to leave and that he would not be permitted to attend court that day.

Chan returned about an hour later, refusing to leave. The court heard Chan became aggressive and told the security guard: "I'm going to kick your head in, I'm a kickboxing champion".

Police were called and Chan was arrested.

Chan was also charged with breaching bail, driving without a licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Turner said the offences were serious.

"You told them you were a kickboxing champion, true sporting champions do not kick people in public, true sporting champions ensure they keep their skills for the appropriate sporting tournament," she said.

He was placed on probation for 12 months and his licence disqualified for six months.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as COVID scare after kickboxer coughs on court security guard

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus court covid editors picks health scare kickboxer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REUNITED: Bundy teen home after months on navy base

        Premium Content REUNITED: Bundy teen home after months on navy base

        News It’s the first time he’s seen his family in person since for nearly eight months. Read about his time training, life on base during COVID.

        Council votes on future of tourist park proposal

        Premium Content Council votes on future of tourist park proposal

        News Fancy a round of mini golf near the beach?

        BEGA AND BETTER: Hopes to grow peanut industry

        Premium Content BEGA AND BETTER: Hopes to grow peanut industry

        News With water concerns, one local farmer is skipping this season’s peanut plantation.

        FLASHBACK: The cat nap that led Cointreau to the big smoke

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: The cat nap that led Cointreau to the big smoke

        News It was 22 years ago that a cute cat named Cointreau made the front page of the...