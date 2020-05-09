COVID-FREE: All 24 Wide Bay virus cases recovered

ACCORDING to Queensland Health's website, all COVID-19 patients in the Wide Bay have recovered from the virus.

The good news comes just a day after the Queensland Government announced their three stage road to recovery plan which highlighted the easing of restrictions over the next few months.

There were two dozen cases in the Wide Bay, 13 of which were in the Bundaberg region.

Queensland Health's data suggests that 12 of the Bundaberg cases were acquired overseas, while one was acquired locally by a known contact.

From tomorrow, up to five members of the same household can visit another household.

Queensland Health's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said this Mother's Day, one family can visit another family for example, however you must stay in that house or yard for the duration of the visit.

"You can travel outside 50km distance to visit someone's home, but you can't go further than 50km to visit a household and then go out into that community to go to the beach or have a picnic for example," Dr Young said.

"If you are leaving your home for recreation, you should only go with members of your immediate household or one other person," she said.

Dr Young continued to encourage Queenslanders to exercise social distancing, good hygiene and comply with all the restrictions in place, as well as staying home if you're unwell.

For more information on Queensland Health's coronavirus data click here.