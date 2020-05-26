Covid cycling craze hits Bundy

WITH gyms closed and social gathering restrictions benching local sport, residents have taken exercise into their own hands and the result has been bicycles flying out of local stores.

Both Bundy Bikes and MC Cycles have been hit with a wave of customers as the community looks for ways to keep fit and active amid the pandemic.

Hardly what they had anticipated when the virus outbreak reached Australian shores, MC Cycles owner Matthew Carmody said the store had nearly run out of adult bikes.

He said they did not see this reaction coming, rather he had envisaged a “mini depression” for sales; but sporting stores have thrived throughout the past few months.

Mr Carmody said it was not just bikes, but children’s scooters, helmets and prams were all on the shopping list for locals.

And this reaction is not exclusive to Bundaberg.

He said for some parts and stock there was a two-month wait.

Bundy Bikes’ owner Justin Wood has had a similar experience describing the demand as “madness”.

Working 12-hour days for the past four weeks, Mr Wood said he had not seen anything like this before.

He said there were about 50–60 bikes still in store, but it was getting harder to get more stock and parts as wholesalers were running out of stock such as helmets and bike tubes.

Having seen a significant increase in turnover, Mr Wood said sales were “better than Christmas”.

He said the next six months would be interesting for the industry because everyone was currently in the same boat.

Whether there is an influx of second-hand bikes, or if the cycling trend maintains its popularity post-pandemic remains to be seen.

