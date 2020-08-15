Covid crisis brings political power plays to light

The current crisis has demonstrated how unevenly power is distributed and how bad that is for all of us.

There is a chance to get someone so good at convincing people that a change is possible. How? “We all have to give up something?”

Here is a hopeful meeting between Christ and a young man, a person of quality, which made his address to Christ very promising.

He came running to Christ which was an indication of his humility; he laid aside the gravity and grandeur of a ruler when he came to Christ.

He now had an opportunity of consulting this great Prophet, in the things that belonged to his peace and he would not let slip the opportunity. See Mark 10:17-31.

His address to Him was serious and weighty, “Good Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?”

Most men inquire for good to be had in this world.

We find this same question put by a lawyer (Luke 10:25) with a bad design; to pick a quarrel with Him.

He tempted Him saying, “Master, what shall I do?” It is not so much the good words, as the good intention of them that Christ looked at.

In Verse21, Christ had a kindness for him.

He was pleased to see that he was inquisitive about how to live better than he was now. Christ particularly loved to see young people and rich people asking the way to Heaven, and their face directed to it.

There is a sorrowful parting between Christ and this young man.

Christ gave him a trial command, whether he sincerely aim at eternal life and press toward it. Can he find it in his heart to part with his riches for the service of Christ?

The law makers of our nation have ordered us to stay 1.5 metres apart, limit our gathering numbers, wear masks, don’t travel and yet they allow people to play sport. How foolish?

With the Motto “Keep the public safe”, are they willing to deal with the public on trust?

Can we give them credit for all they are worth?

Malakai Koloi, Avenell Heights

