COVID ALERT: 4 Qld regions urged to get tested

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Jan 2021 2:20 PM

 

Queensland Health is urging residents in Warwick, Stanthorpe, Loganholme and Cairns to get tested immediately if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms - no matter how mild.

It comes after sewage tests in all four communities returned a positive result for fragments of the virus.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said positive sewage results, collected on 29 and 30 December 2020, were particularly concerning in light of the ongoing situation in New South Wales and Victoria.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious," Dr Young said.

"While this doesn't necessarily mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, I am treating this with absolute caution given the emerging situation across several other states."

Queensland has recorded two new cases today - both acquired overseas and detected while in hotel quarantine.

Access a full list of COVID-19 testing facilities here.

