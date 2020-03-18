Covid-19's impact on our policing in Bundaberg

THE spread of coronavirus has Queensland Police personnel changing some practices until further notice.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said multiple vehicle Roadside Breath Tests and Roadside Drug Tests had been suspended effective immediately.

However, the spokeswoman said this did not mean QPS was neglecting road safety.

"Mobile RBTs and RDTs will still be carried out as part of our commitment to enforcing the road rules and carrying out our responsibility for community and road safety," the spokeswoman said.

"These activities include those done as a result of an interception or as part of high visibility mobile patrols."

Officers were also to adhere to good hygiene practices such as regularly washing hands and maintaining a safe distance of 1.5 metres where practical.

The Bundaberg Patrol Group has also temporarily suspended the Volunteers in Policing Program until further notice.

"While our VIP program is a great resource, we do not want to put any of our volunteers at risk of contracting the virus," the spokeswoman said.