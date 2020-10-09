COVID-19 update as border deadline looms

Queensland has recorded another day of no new COVID-19 cases marking 28 days since the latest case in the South Brisbane cluster.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said there are only four active cases across the state.

He said positive wastewater results of COVID-19 continued to be found in Cannonvale, urging residents in the area to get tested.

It comes after Mr Miles revealed on Thursday that 14 travelling show workers were discovered in Mackay after having been in Melbourne.

He said three further show support workers were identified and were on their way out of the state.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said she could declare the latest cluster over.

"This is an excellent outcome for Queensland," she said.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: Tertius Pickard

She said there was one positive case yesterday, a person in the ship off Weipa where two other cases were recorded.

That man then recorded a negative result and is isolating in his cabin.

Dr Young said there had been links for seven of the eight cases in New South Wales found yesterday and a further ten cases recorded today.

She said five of today's cases had already been traced and the others were returned travellers and not an issue.

"Those five cases today, I understand, are all related to healthcare facilities," she said.

Dr Young said she was feeling more confident now that contacts were being traced, but the month still had a long way to go.

"We will just have to watch and see what happens."

She said anyone who had attended the facilities in Victoria or New South Wales were required to quarantine for that reason.

Dr Young said no decision on the borders would be made until the end of the month.

It comes as the Chief Health Officer announced she has allowed for Gary Ralph, who underwent brain surgery in Sydney and was forced to quarantine in a hotel, can now quarantine at home.

The border debate remains up in the air after New South Wales recorded more cases than Victoria yesterday.

The ten new cases of coronavirus recorded in NSW overnight included five infections which were locally acquired.

All are linked to known cases or clusters, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said during Friday's media address.

The remaining five are in hotel quarantine.

An entire floor worth of employees at a Sydney office building have been urged to self-isolate after a co-worker tested positive for the virus, ABC News reported.

The new figures come as a slew of public health alerts were issued for Sydney on Thursday.

On Thursday NSW announced 12 new cases of the virus with eight of those locally acquired, sending contact tracers into overdrive.

Originally published as COVID-19 update as border deadline looms