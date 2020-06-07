Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coronavirus testing at the Blackwater Showgrounds. Photo - Steve Vit
Coronavirus testing at the Blackwater Showgrounds. Photo - Steve Vit
News

COVID-19 test accuracy probed following the Blackwater case

Zara Gilbert
6th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7th Jun 2020 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Following revelations Blackwater man Nathan Turner returned a false positive COVID-19 test after his death, questions have been raised regarding the accuracy of testing.

According to Co-Division Head of the Population Health and Immunity Division at The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne Professor Ivo Mueller, current testing does have some areas of weakness.

Professor Mueller said the current testing's main problem revolved around sensitivity.

"I think the test we have is very accurate, but it needs to be checked," he said.

"There is an inherent problem in terms of sensitivity, if the viral load is too low it will not be picked up, or not reliably picked up."

Should a patient get tested too early on in their sickness or too late into their recovery, tests may not be able to identify the virus.

Although this problem is not ideal, Mr Mueller said it was easily controlled through 'doing more than one test'.

"The good situation we have here in Australia is the infection rates are so low that our laboratories are retesting positives on a regular basis," he said.

"It's unfortunate in this case [Blackwater] that there was a false positive that wasn't confirmed, but I think generally our systems are very robust and particularly because the infection rates are low, we can really cross check things really well."

Mr Mueller also stressed the idea COVID-19 tests did not work autonomously but relied on several other factors.

"The test doesn't work on its own, it's part of a system that includes the test, the sample collection, the quality control, the quality insurance and then also how the results are communicated," he said.

When it comes to antibody testing, Mr Mueller is less enthusiastic about their accuracy.

Due to a range of factors, including how different people's bodies react to viral infections, antibody testing varies in accuracy.

Mr Mueller said antibody testing had the potential to be able to help health professionals understand the dynamic of the infection.

"We have technology in some of our work with malaria that allows us to see antibodies as a way to tell not just if somebody has been exposed, but when they were exposed. So we can differentiate if someone was exposed in March or more recently," he said.

coronavirus coronavirus blackwater coronavirus rockhampton covid-19 testing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 patient voluntarily sought testing at fever clinic

        premium_icon COVID-19 patient voluntarily sought testing at fever clinic

        News The man has advised health teams that he was not aware of any contact he may have had with confirmed cases.

        ‘Snaky little bastard’: Inside killer’s prison life

        premium_icon ‘Snaky little bastard’: Inside killer’s prison life

        Crime Childers Backpackers murderer Robert Paul Long stands over prisoners

        Realtor says grant a benefit for owners

        premium_icon Realtor says grant a benefit for owners

        News BARGARA real estate principal describes the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder...

        Briggsy’s birds: A spectacular parrot

        premium_icon Briggsy’s birds: A spectacular parrot

        News It is a species that mates for life and is usually found in pairs or family groups...