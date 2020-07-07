Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
Crime

COVID-19 scare at courthouse

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Jul 2020 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at Richlands Magistrates Court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.

The man allegedly told police prosecutors he was advised to self-isolate by medical professionals due to the threat of coronavirus.

He was moved to an isolated room at the courthouse.

The announcement led to frantic disinfecting of public areas at the Magistrates Court as police combed health records.

The man, who later returned to court wearing a face mask, adjourned his court matters to July 24.

Police checks confirmed there were no current isolation orders against the man.

Originally published as COVID-19 scare at local Brisbane courthouse

coronavirus court health

Just In

    Just In

      Disney star dead aged 24

      Disney star dead aged 24
      • 7th Jul 2020 2:42 PM

      Top Stories

        Man was here on business when fatally hit by car

        premium_icon Man was here on business when fatally hit by car

        News Inspector Anne Vogler said the pedestrian had a family and this tragic situation brings to light the fact that “speed kills”.

        Man accused of stealing car involved in fatal crash in court

        premium_icon Man accused of stealing car involved in fatal crash in court

        News He is expected to be charged with a more serious offence soon.

        Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        News The car mounted the curb and struck the man

        TOO CUTE: 15 Bundy bubs and pets to make you smile

        premium_icon TOO CUTE: 15 Bundy bubs and pets to make you smile

        News Send your photos to editorial@news-mail.com.au