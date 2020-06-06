COVID-19 patient ‘doing well’ in isolation

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services’ COVID-19 fever clinics operate seven days a week in Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, from 9.30am-5.30pm.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services’ COVID-19 fever clinics operate seven days a week in Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, from 9.30am-5.30pm.

THE man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg is "doing well and is being appropriately isolated" according to a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesperson.

The case is a male farm worker who has recently arrived in Bundaberg, after travelling interstate from Victoria, via Brisbane.

"The community can rest assured that contact tracing and follow-up testing of contacts is well under way, which means we are directly contacting and testing people considered to be at risk," the spokesperson said.

Contact tracing is also under way for two flights - Virgin VA313 (Melbourne-Brisbane, June 1) and Virgin VA2905 (Brisbane-Bundaberg, June 2).

Passengers of these flights, who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, are urged to call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

"We'll communicate further if we have any more confirmed cases, or if it's determined that there are any further risks to the public," the spokesperson said.

"The latest case is a timely reminder to get tested for COVID-19 if you have any cold- or flu-like symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

"Our COVID-19 fever clinics operate seven days a week in Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, from 9.30am-5.30pm.

"We'd also like to remind our community to continue to follow the recommended advice from state and federal authorities with regard to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and stay home if you're sick."

Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.