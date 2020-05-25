COVID-19: Incubation period dwindles with no cases in CQ

WAITING: North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse there tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Levi Appleton

THE expiration of the 14-day incubation period for the last active Rockhampton COVID-19 case is just four days away and Rockhampton is yet to record another case.

Authorities have previously stated that until the incubation period is up on Thursday, they cannot ensure the case is contained.

This follows the last confirmed Central Queensland case on May 14 when an enrolled nurse at the North Rockhampton Nursing Facility tested positive for coronavirus.

Testing and retesting of NRNC staff and residents have been ongoing, with the results from the third round of retesting expected today.

The enrolled nurse has since been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

On Saturday Newscorp reported the nurse also said she contracted the virus at the state-run home because infection controls there were poor, according to a statement from the Nurses' Professional Association of Queensland, which had been in talks with the nurse.

She and other nurses at the facility allegedly told the NPAQ there was a shortage of protective masks and gloves.

"Doors were frequently left open and dementia patients sometimes wandered onto the streets," it said.

And she said she was invited by superiors to make up her own mind whether or not she should return to work.

"She asked her superiors for advice and did not get any, so she wrongly presumed it was OK to go to work,'' NPAQ president Phill Tsingos said.

"In hindsight, it was not the wisest decision."

While easing interstate border restrictions have become a sore point of late, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government could look at the prospects of a North Queensland travel bubble.

There are currently 12 active coronavirus cases in Queensland, with one in Rockhampton.

Nationwide there have been 13 new cases over the past 24 hours (as of Sunday afternoon), making it 7106 cases in total and 6494 having recovered. So far, 102 have died.