COVID-19 halts plans to fulfil ‘Nana’s’ last wish

KICKING GOALS: Bundaberg's Isaac Gear was selected as part of the Australian futsal tour to go to Spain but unfortunately COVID-19 put a halt on those plans.

Within about 18 months of stepping into the futsal world young Isaac Gear found himself selected for an Australian futsal tour headed for Spain.

But his chance of international competition during the June/July holidays were hampered when COVID-19 hit and landed everyone’s travel plans.

After playing one season of soccer, it was suggested to Isaac’s father Ty Gear, that he should try futsal and he thrived in the sport.

“He played a season of futsal and then was invited to tryout for the Queensland Country side and he went down and played in the national titles in Brisbane,” Mr Gear said.

“He just improved heaps over the tournament and the last day selectors were there and watch him.”

The proud father said in January Isaac played for Queensland in the national titles at Sydney ending up as the “top-try scorer for Queensland” and has been involved in the Bundaberg Wildcats team competing at the Gold Coast International.

Mr Gear said initially he wasn’t going to send the youngster to Spain for the tour as part of the Costa Brava Cup because of how big task to send him overseas was at his age.

But Mr Gear’s grandmother, Daisy Eileen Gear, affectionately known as Myrtle or Nana, “wanted me to promise her on her deathbed to send Isaac to Spain”.

BIG DREAMS: Isaac with his great grandmother on her 94th birthday.

“I thought I wouldn’t worry about, if he’s good enough he’ll do it again,” he said.

“Because he’s only going to get better, so I was leaning against not worrying about it until he gets older.

“But she said ‘he might not ever get the opportunity again love’.”

And when concerns around cost were raised, that’s when Myrtle said that she would leave him the money to pay for both of them to go.

“Her last words to Isaac were to go for a goal for her against the Spaniard – or something like that,” Mr Gear said.

“She said she was happy knowing that one of her family members were going to represent Australia before she died.”

Isaac said when he’s on the futsal court he enjoys the speed and pace of the game.

He said that he hopes to keep playing and having fun while on the court.

And was still eager to put on a jersey for Australia.

While the competition is still “all up in the air”, hopefully they are able to compete in the future.

With futsal currently in the off-season, Isaac is keeping himself busy out on the football field.

